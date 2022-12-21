Gizmodo: The Half-a-Billion Fortnite Fine Kicks Off a New Era of Regulating User Interfaces
December 21, 2022
“The FTC has been doing work on deceptive design practices for years, but this is the biggest step up in terms of enforcement we’ve ever seen,” said John Davisson, director of litigation and senior counsel at the Electronic Privacy Information Center, better known as EPIC (unrelated to Epic Games).
