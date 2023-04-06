Global Village Space: Location Sharing: Dos and Don’ts

Even with the caveat that sharing location data is unavoidable in some instances, it’s important to be cautious. Providing apps or sites blanket access is never a good idea. “If you wind up needing location services, then you’ll figure that out after using the app, but maybe the best strategy is to just tell everybody no until you actually realize that you need it,” said Megan Iorio, senior counsel and amicus director at the Electronic Privacy Information Center.

Read the full article here.