Google Found Liable for Maintaining a Monopoly in the AdTech Market 

For the second time in one year, a federal judge has found Google liable for maintaining an illegal monopoly. Yesterday, a judge in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia ruled in favor of the Department of Justice (DOJ) in their case against Google for maintaining monopoly power in the advertising technology industry. The Court held that Google established and protected monopoly power for over a decade in the publisher ad server and ad exchange markets through contracts and technological integration. Websites use publisher ad servers to manage the advertisements they place on their sites, and ad exchanges are digital marketplaces that allow ad publishers to sell space on their websites to advertisers. Google plans to appeal the court’s decision. This ruling comes after another antitrust loss for Google in August 2024. In that case, also brought by the DOJ, another federal judge ruled that Google engaged in anticompetitive behavior to establish and maintain a monopoly in the online search market.

EPIC has long advocated for consumer privacy, autonomy, and equity by pushing for greater legislative and regulatory protections for consumers from the harms caused by surveillance advertising tools. For example, EPIC has previously supported a ban on surveillance advertising and has urged the FTC to promulgate rules to protect consumers from harms caused by commercial surveillance. Recently, EPIC filed a complaint against Google at the Federal Trade Commission alleging that Google’s advertising tools enabled the illegal transfer of Americans’ sensitive data to foreign adversaries.