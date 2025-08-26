Heise: Digital identity: German authorities do not monitor us  

In particular, the executive branch is responding to allegations recently made by civil rights organizations such as the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), the Center for Democracy and Technology (CDT), the Electronic Frontier Foundation (EFF), the Electronic Privacy Information Center (EPIC) and Epicenter.works. They fear that issuing authorities could, in principle, be able to track the use of digital identities. Such a “phone home function” must be ruled out in order not to make users transparent.

Read more here.