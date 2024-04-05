HuffPost: Civil Liberty Advocates Threaten To Sink FISA Bill If No Votes On Searches, Data Collection 

Civil liberties groups pushing to overhaul an anti-terror surveillance law are urging House leaders to allow votes on warrantless database searches and the government’s use of private data brokers when the law comes up for debate soon.

In a letter obtained by HuffPost, a coalition of 32 groups ranging from the liberal American Civil Liberties Union to the libertarian group FreedomWorks to the pro-privacy Electronic Privacy Information Center, fired the first shot in the newest faceoff over renewing the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act and its Section 702, which could come to the House floor as early as next week.

