IAPP: A view from DC: ‘Dear Speaker Pelosi’
August 29, 2022
With a couple of notable absences, the letter [signed by EPIC and 47 peer organizations] represents an unprecedented consensus among civil rights, privacy and consumer organizations. Together, they deliver a forceful message: “The time is now to pass a comprehensive federal privacy and civil rights law.”
Read the full story here.
