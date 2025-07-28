IAPP: CPPA Board finalizes long-awaited ADMT, cyber audit, risk assessment rules

In written testimony submitted during the board meeting, Electronic Privacy Information Center Litigation Director John Davisson indicated the final risk assessment rules had been “hollowed out in troubling ways” compared to prior drafts. EPIC issued a report in June unpacking specific examples regarding how those rules were watered down.

“Unfortunately, as a result of the weakening of those rules, we were forced to devote a significant portion of that report … to explaining how the CPPA’s proposed risk assessment rules come up short and fail to fulfill the statutory goal of ‘restricting or prohibiting’ unduly risky data practices,” Davisson said.

