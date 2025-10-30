Investigative Post: U.S. stepping up surveillance of travelers at border using facial recognition 

At the time, explained Jeramie Scott — senior counsel and director of the Surveillance Oversight Program at the watchdog group Electronic Privacy Information Center — facial recognition technology was still nascent. A handful of law enforcement agencies used it for limited purposes but it was not ubiquitous as it is today. Now, facial recognition software is in everything from iPhones to the self-checkout lane at Target.

Scott, of the Electronic Privacy Information Center, said there’s no way to know if the government will actually delete citizen’s data as it pledges it will do.

“I don’t know if they actually do that,” he said. “And, you know, given the current administration’s … negative feelings, if you will, towards oversight, I don’t know if we’ll see an oversight body properly audit whether that’s being done or not.”

Like Scott, Bartholomew said there’s a worry the government won’t delete images of a citizen’s face within 12 hours like CBP says it will.

“We’ve all heard stories of this promise to delete and it not happening,” he said. “I would just say that history makes me worry.”

Both Scott and Bartholomew warned that a government facial recognition system could one day be joined with other databases which could be used to track the movements and behaviors of citizens and non-citizens alike. That could one day include social media, Scott said.

“It’s not a stretch to think that it’ll be connected to the information associated with identity verification at a port of entry,” he said.

Read more here.