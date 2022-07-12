KTLA: Your company laptop may be spying on you
July 12, 2022
“Some of the less scrupulous ones might even allow the employer to turn on the camera or the microphone of the device that it’s installed on, potentially without the employees’ awareness,” says John Davisson, senior counsel for the Electronic Privacy Information Center.
