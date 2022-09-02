Law360: FTC’s Broad Privacy Rulemaking Faces Bumpy Path Forward
September 2, 2022
Seeing the FTC “finally pull the trigger” on rulemaking is a positive development, [EPIC’s John Davisson] said, since it marks the “rejection of the soft-pedaling and self-regulation” that’s “made some of the commission’s enforcement work so unsatisfactory over the years.”
Read the full article here (subscription required).
