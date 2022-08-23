Law360: Twitter’s Alleged Security Failures Fuel Data Privacy Law Push
August 23, 2022
“What we’re learning about Twitter today is alarming, although in some sense it’s not surprising because this type of inadequate data security and privacy protections are far more routine than they should be, and that’s due to a lack of comprehensive federal data privacy legislation and regulation,” said John Davisson, senior counsel and director of litigation at the Electronic Privacy Information Center.
“These allegations underscore the urgency for Congress to enact federal legislation,” Davisson added.
