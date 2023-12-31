Lock and Code: DNA data deserves better, with Suzanne Bernstein
December 31, 2023
“We live our lives online and there’s certain risks that are unavoidable or that are manageable relative to the benefit that a consumer might get from it,” Bernstein said.
“Ultimately, while it’s not the consumer’s responsibility, an informed consumer can make the best choices about what kind of risks to take online.”
