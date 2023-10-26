Mass Live: Mass. officials defend emergency police use of tollbooth camera info
October 26, 2023
Jeramie D. Scott, a senior counsel and director of the Project on Surveillance Oversight for the nonprofit Electronic Privacy Information Center, said without proper supervision, such a tool can fall into misuse.
Mass surveillance technologies may start out with limited use, but end up “expanding over time because of their convenience for law enforcement — increasing the likelihood of abuse,” Scott said.
