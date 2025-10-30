Media Daily Post: Watchdogs To FTC: Block Meta Plan To Harness Chatbot Data 

“This unprecedented use of deeply sensitive data presents outsized risks to consumer data privacy and security,” the Electronic Privacy Information Center, Center for Digital Democracy and other groups say in a letter sent to FTC Chair Andrew Ferguson.

“Meta’s plan to repurpose conversational AI data for advertising illustrates the dangers of regulatory inaction: absent intervention, the practice will normalize a level of surveillance that is qualitatively more intrusive than traditional behavioral tracking,” the groups add.

