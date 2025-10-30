News
Media Daily Post: Watchdogs To FTC: Block Meta Plan To Harness Chatbot Data
October 30, 2025
“This unprecedented use of deeply sensitive data presents outsized risks to consumer data privacy and security,” the Electronic Privacy Information Center, Center for Digital Democracy and other groups say in a letter sent to FTC Chair Andrew Ferguson.
“Meta’s plan to repurpose conversational AI data for advertising illustrates the dangers of regulatory inaction: absent intervention, the practice will normalize a level of surveillance that is qualitatively more intrusive than traditional behavioral tracking,” the groups add.
Read more here.
Support Our Work
EPIC's work is funded by the support of individuals like you, who allow us to continue to protect privacy, open government, and democratic values in the information age.Donate