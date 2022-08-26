MediaPost: Advocacy Groups Press Pelosi To Hold Vote On Privacy Bill
August 26, 2022
“The time is now to pass a comprehensive federal privacy and civil rights law,” 48 organizations including the Center for Democracy & Technology, Electronic Privacy Information Center, New America’s Open Technology Institute and Public Knowledge say in a letter sent Thursday to the Democratic lawmaker from California.
Read the full story here (registration required).
Support Our Work
EPIC's work is funded by the support of individuals like you, who allow us to continue to protect privacy, open government, and democratic values in the information age.Donate