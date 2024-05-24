MediaPost: California Assembly Passes Bill Requiring Browser Developers To Offer Opt-Out Tool

Advocacy groups including Consumer Reports and the Electronic Privacy Information Center, along with trade organization Digital Content Next (which represents publishers), support the bill.

Those groups said in a letter sent to state lawmakers in March that the proposed law “will help reduce opt-out friction and make it easier for California residents to control their data.”

“Today, if a user wants to send an opt-out preference signal on Chrome, Safari, or Edge, they need to download a third-party extension to do so, while a mobile platform user cannot configure their device to send an opt-out preference signal at all,” those groups wrote. “As a result, millions of Californians, while technically enjoying the right to send such a signal, likely have no idea that this right even exists and have no easy way of acting on it even if they did.”

