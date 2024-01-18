MediaPost: Watchdogs Petition FTC To Investigate Google Over Location Data
January 18, 2024
Two advocacy groups are calling on the Federal Trade Commission to investigate Google for allegedly reneging on a promise to shed data that could reveal smartphone users’ visits to abortion clinics and other sensitive locales.
“Promising to implement a policy of deleting sensitive location records (including reproductive health-related location records) and failing to effectively implement that policy is a material misrepresentation that would likely mislead a reasonable consumer,” the Electronic Privacy Information Center and Accountable Tech write in a complaint filed Thursday.
The complaint largely stems from Google’s July 2022 announcement that it planned to delete certain “sensitive” entries from smartphone users’ “Location History” files.
