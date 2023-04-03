MIT Technology Review: AI might not steal your job, but it could change it

Finally, there are limitations and risks. GPT-4 sometimes makes up very convincing but incorrect text, and it will misuse source material. One time, Arrodondo says, GPT-4 had him doubting the facts of a case he had worked on himself. “I said to it, You’re wrong. I argued this case. And the AI said, You can sit there and brag about the cases you worked on, Pablo, but I’m right and here’s proof. And then it gave a URL to nothing.” Arredondo adds, “It’s a little sociopath.”

Katz says it’s essential that humans stay in the loop when using AI systems and highlights the professional obligation of lawyers to be accurate: “You should not just take the outputs of these systems, not review them, and then give them to people.”

Others are even more skeptical. “This is not a tool I would trust with making sure important legal analysis was updated and appropriate,” says Ben Winters, who leads the Electronic Privacy Information Center’s projects on AI and human rights. Winters characterizes the culture of generative AI in the legal field as “overconfident, and unaccountable.” It’s also been well-documented that AI is plagued by racial and gender bias.

Read the full article here.