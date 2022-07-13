MLive: Beware more spam texts: Michigan AG, experts talk robocall increase, enforcement

Americans received more than 21 billion scam robocalls last year, according to a report by the Electronic Privacy Information Center (EPIC). Common fraud schemes include Social Security and Medicare calls, threats to deport undocumented people and threats to student loan borrowers.

“Even just one of these campaigns can send tens of thousands or sometimes millions of calls to subscribers in a single month,” said EPIC law fellow Chris Frascella.

