Motherboard – Tech by Vice: Congress Pulls Bill That Would Massively Expand Surveillance After ‘Dramatic Showdown’
December 12, 2023
The bill has received widespread criticism from organizations like the Electronic Privacy Information Center (EPIC) and the Electronic Frontier Foundation (EFF). Over 50 organizations signed a letter demanding that this provision not be authorized. The Judiciary Committee’s bill has, in contrast, received some overt support from digital privacy experts.
