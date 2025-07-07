News
Myrtle Beach Sun News: How many Horry inmates turned over to ICE custody? Why agency refuses to say
July 7, 2025
The claim that ICE is serving the interest of privacy is not unreasonable from a legal standpoint, Jeramie Scott, senior counsel for the Electronic Privacy Information Center, said.
[…]
“They can claim exemptions and that sort of holding – that’s not unreasonable per se,” Scott said. “But that doesn’t mean it definitely applies in this situation.”
Read more here.
