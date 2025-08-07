Nashville Scene: Police Across Tennessee Are Using Powerful Phone-Hacking Tech 

The Electronic Privacy Information Center, a nonprofit research center that also advocates for digital rights, believes police should not be using phone-hacking tools like GrayKey at all. But if such tools are deployed, EPIC argues they must come with stricter transparency and oversight.

“There should be a state registry that provides notice of who is using this technology, along with requirements to disclose its use, and how it was used, to defense attorneys in criminal trials,” says Maria Villegas Bravo, a law fellow at EPIC specializing in international privacy law and surveillance oversight.

Villegas Bravo also notes that Apple, Meta and Google don’t authorize the use of devices like GrayKey, which could lead to legal action, as in a recent case involving Meta-owned WhatsApp. In May, a California federal jury found that notorious spyware vendor NSO Group must pay more than $167 million in punitive damages for enabling the hacks of approximately 1,400 users on WhatsApp. Governments were reportedly using NSO Group’s technologies to spy on human rights activists, dissidents and journalists.

