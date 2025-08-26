News
NC Newsline: To require full Social Security numbers to register to vote, NC would need to hurdle a federal law
August 26, 2025
North Carolina “can’t carve out a new exception for itself in 2025,” John Davisson, senior counsel and director of litigation at the Electronic Privacy Information Center, or EPIC, said in an email. He continued: “That’s for good reason: States have other ways to verify a voter’s identity that are far less hazardous to privacy, including driver’s license numbers and the last four digits of a registrant’s Social Security number.”
Read more here.
