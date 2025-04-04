Newsweek: What Green Card and Visa Holders Need to Know Ahead of Summer Travel Season

“There is a quite small chance of a quite invasive thing happening to you at the border, and there are very few protections for those unlucky people who are subjected to this,” Tom McBrien Counsel at the Electronic Privacy Information Center (EPIC), told Newsweek.

[…]

“If they ask you to provide that pin or passcode if you’re an American citizen, they cannot deny you entry if you refuse to do that. If you are a visa holder, they can deny you,” McBrien said. “But either way, especially if you’re a U.S. citizen, you have to be aware that they can’t deny you entry, but they can seize your phone.”

Read more here.