NextGov/FCW: DHS biometrics management dinged by watchdogs 

Jake Wiener, counsel at the Electronic Privacy Information Center, told Nextgov/FCW via email that “a lack of planning and policy around privacy and data management at large government agencies virtually guarantees privacy harms.”

“Agencies simply cannot provide meaningful privacy and civil rights protections without well-planned and fully implemented privacy and civil liberties guardrails,” he said, starting with “clear limits on when it is appropriate to use biometric technology at all, with meaningful consent as one of the baselines.”

Read more here.