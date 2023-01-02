NOLA.com: JPSO used facial recognition technology to arrest a man. The tech was wrong.
January 2, 2023
Some critics have argued that the technology is so perilous in government hands that it should be banned. The Electronic Privacy Information Center argued this year that facial recognition is “inherently dangerous,” enabling “comprehensive public surveillance.”
Read the full article here.
