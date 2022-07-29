NPR: How to protect your privacy when using mental health care apps
John Davisson, director of litigation and senior counsel at the Electronic Privacy Information Center, said that although steps to protect your privacy mainly depend on the specific app, users can opt out of personalized ads on Google and turn off cross-app tracking.
“That prevents the data that you input to one application from being correlated or collated with data uploaded to another application,” Davisson told NPR.
