NPR: Scanning students’ rooms during remote tests is unconstitutional, judge rules
August 25, 2022
Digital privacy advocates have raised red flags over online proctoring services’ alleged civil liberty violations in recent years.
In December 2020, the Electronic Privacy Information Center filed a complaint against five popular proctoring services, including Honorlock, for their “invasive” and “deceptive” data collection practices. Fight for the Future, a nonprofit that created the website BanEproctoring.com, called the decision a “major victory.”
