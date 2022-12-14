OECD Countries Adopt Agreement on Government Access to Personal Data

Today, the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) announced the adoption of an agreement on government access to personal data held by private sector entities for national security and law enforcement purposes. The Declaration sets forth common principles on safeguarding privacy and rejects any approach to government access that is “inconsistent with democratic values and the rule of law.” It further notes stakeholders’ calls for identifying existing common safeguards in the context of government data purchases, government access to publicly available data, and voluntary disclosures to law enforcement and national security authorities.

