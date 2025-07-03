News
Oregon Capital Chronicle: Oregon police erred in use of aerial surveillance camera for marijuana bust, appeals court says
July 3, 2025
“The Court of Appeals reached the right decision here,” said Jeramie D. Scott, senior counsel and director for the D.C.-based Electronic Privacy Information Center’s Project on Surveillance Oversight, in a statement. “Hopefully in the future, Oregon State Police will seek a warrant first to conduct this type of aerial surveillance, so a neutral arbiter can decide whether the search is warranted.” Read more here.
