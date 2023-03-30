PBS NewsHour: Why a ban on TikTok won’t solve all data privacy concerns
March 30, 2023
“TikTok, like most U.S. tech companies, collects a huge amount of data about us both while users are on the app and via trackers on other websites, so they know what you’re reading outside the app,” Fitzgerald said. Tech companies, including TikTok, “take the data from your online activity and combine it with the data it collects about you on the app and use it to create profiles in order to target you with ads.”
Read the full article here.
Support Our Work
EPIC's work is funded by the support of individuals like you, who allow us to continue to protect privacy, open government, and democratic values in the information age.Donate