Politico: Biden could make prosecuting abortion providers more difficult, activists say
July 8, 2022
“Comprehensive privacy legislation is good for a whole host of reasons, one of which is that it provides protection for people seeking reproductive health services,” said John Davisson, senior counsel at the Electronic Privacy Information Center. “That needs to be part of the response to the privacy threats faced in the post-Roe world.”
Read the full article here.
