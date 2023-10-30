Politico: White House offers a new strategy for AI — and picks new fights 

Caitriona Fitzgerald, deputy director of the Electronic Privacy Information Center, praised the approach of setting data collection limits for the federal agencies, noting that government contracts can often set standards for the tech industry as a whole. However, she said the order still left a hole by not addressing consumer data privacy — a policy that would need to come from Capitol Hill.

“We still need Congress to pass a comprehensive privacy law to put data minimization provisions in place,” Fitzgerald said. “Without data minimization rules, the AI arms race is going to continue to fuel this bottomless appetite for personal data.”

