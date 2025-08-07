News
PPC Land: Jury finds Meta violated privacy law collecting health data
August 7, 2025
Privacy advocates view the verdict as establishing important precedent for digital privacy rights enforcement. “It sends a message to the industry, or it should, that courts are taking this seriously and considering the impact of these broadly unregulated ad tracking systems,” said Suzanne Bernstein, counsel at the Electronic Privacy Information Center.
