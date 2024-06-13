PRESS RELEASE: EPIC Launches AI Legislation Scorecard with Virtual Panel Discussion 

Thursday, June 13, 2024 6 AM ET

Event: AI Legislation Scorecard: Virtual Panel Discussion and Scorecard Launch

WASHINGTON DC – The Electronic Privacy Information Center is hosting a virtual launch event for our AI Legislation Scorecard at 12 p.m. EDT on Tuesday, June 25. You can find the event page here and the Zoom link here. We are delighted to be joined by:

Vermont Representative Monique Priestley

Alicia Solow-Niederman, Associate Professor, George Washington University Law School

Adam Billen, Director of Policy, Encode Justice

Nik Marda, Technical Lead, AI Governance, Mozilla

The United States is facing a growing wave of AI legislation at both the state and federal levels. Hundreds of bills seeking to regulate AI were introduced in at least 40 states this legislative session. Dozens of federal regulations have also been proposed. These bills varied widely in their approaches to regulating AI—some tried to set out comprehensive frameworks, some created task forces or commissioned further study, and some focused on regulating narrow or sector-specific AI uses.

EPIC set out to create a tool for evaluating AI bills: EPIC’s AI Legislation Scorecard. The scorecard provides a rubric for lawmakers, journalists, advocates, and academics to use to evaluate the strength of AI bills. The scorecard lays out key provisions that effective AI legislation should contain, including data minimization requirements, impact assessment and testing obligations, prohibitions on particularly harmful AI uses, and robust enforcement mechanisms.

“The current lack of strong AI regulations on the state or federal level allows AI and automated decision-making technologies to be used in unsafe and discriminatory ways,” said Kara Williams, EPIC Law Fellow and scorecard author. “Our AI Legislation Scorecard lays out clear guardrails that legislators can put in place to ensure AI is used safely and responsibly.”

During the event, panelists will discuss why strong AI regulation is urgently needed, what effective regulation should look like, and how lawmakers can craft legislation that ensures AI is adopted safely and responsibly.

ABOUT EPIC

The Electronic Privacy Information Center (EPIC) was established in 1994 to protect privacy, freedom of expression, and democratic values in the information age. Our mission is to secure the fundamental right to privacy in the digital age for all people through advocacy, research, and litigation.