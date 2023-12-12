PRESS RELEASE: Senator Markey Introduces Legislation to Mandate Civil Rights Offices in Federal Agencies That Handles Artificial Intelligence 

The Eliminating BIAS Act is endorsed by Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law, Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights, Center for Democracy and Technology, National Urban League, Electronic Privacy Information Center (EPIC), Free Press Action, Public Knowledge, Accountable Tech, Demand Progress, Fight for the Future, Common Sense Media, Center for Digital Democracy, Common Cause, Open Technology Institute, Upturn, National Hispanic Media Coalition, Asian Americans Advancing Justice – AAJ, UnidosUS, The Trevor Project, National Action Network, Fairplay, National Urban League, National Council of Negro Women, and Access Now.

“There is currently little oversight as to whether artificial intelligence systems are producing results that are accurate, fair, and unbiased, and federal agencies are in a unique position to evaluate and publish information about how AI is used in the sectors they regulate. Senator Markey’s Eliminating BIAS Act puts in place a commonsense requirement that agencies have an office of civil rights to evaluate AI systems and help minimize harms stemming from their use. EPIC is proud to support this legislation,” said Caitriona Fitzgerald, Deputy Director of the Electronic Privacy Information Center.

