PRIMETIMER: Experts ring alarm bells as YouTube rolls ‘creepy’ AI-age verification tool in the US 

Suzanne Bernstein of the Electronic Privacy Information Center slammed YouTube, criticizing that it has not clarified the duration of storing the acquired data from the appeals process. She also raised her voice, pointing out how it is unclear whether the platform sells that information or when they delete the details. Additionally, she also labeled the monitoring procedure as “not privacy protective,” highlighting how it could compromise sensitive personal information.

While noting down the flaws, Suzanne also reflected on Youtube’s statement on not retaining information tracked from a netizen’s “ID or Payment Card for the purposes of advertising.” She believes that the platform intends to keep the information for “other purposes.” Sharing her perspective on the age-monitoring tool, she further elaborated, “The most privacy protective option involves retaining the least amount of information and certainly not sharing it with third parties, which is not something YouTube here has promised to do.”

