Privacy Daily: Mass. Senate Could Soon Pass Maryland-Like Comprehensive Privacy Bill
September 19, 2025
Even without a private right of action, a Massachusetts comprehensive privacy bill nearing a Senate floor vote could still be the strongest of about 20 states with such laws, Electronic Privacy Information Center (EPIC) Deputy Director Caitriona Fitzgerald said in an interview Friday. While legislators previously cut the right for individuals to sue — limiting enforcement authority to the Massachusetts’ attorney general — they kept data minimization requirements like those from Maryland’s privacy law.
