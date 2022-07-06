Protocol: Amid debate, Microsoft and Google continue to use emotion-detection AI, with limits
July 6, 2022
After Protocol reported that virtual meeting platform Zoom was interested in using emotion recognition, more than 25 human and digital rights organizations including the American Civil Liberties Union, Electronic Privacy Information Center and Fight for the Future demanded that the company end any plans to use it.
Read the full article here.
