Quartz: How NYC’s new AI law affects your job application
July 17, 2023
“There’s a real concern that good governance tools, like audits and impact assessments regarding artificial intelligence programs, become this administrative wand-waving in front of your face,” Ben Winters, who leads the AI and human rights project at the Electronic Privacy Information Center (or EPIC), tells Quartz.
