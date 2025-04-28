News
SC Media: FTC unveils updated children’s privacy rule
April 28, 2025
“In addition to new disclosure requirements and a massive requirement to create an information security program, it also slows the flow of data to third parties for advertising and other purposes,” said Electronic Privacy Information Center counsel Suzanne Bernstein.
Read more here.
