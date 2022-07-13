SDX Central: House Committee Takes Aim at National Privacy Framework
July 13, 2022
“[We are] in an age where Americans have lost control of their data and online tracking is out of control,” tipped Caitriona Fitzgerald, Electronic Privacy Information Center (EPIC) Deputy Director, in a blog tied to the bill.
The legislation would provide multiple data access and opt-out rights for Americans, and would “provide enforcement by the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), state attorneys general, and in some cases individuals,” according to EPIC.
