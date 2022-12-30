SlashGear: Google Voice Gets Suspected Spam Call Alerts: Here’s How To Turn Them On
December 30, 2022
According to the National Consumer Law Center (NCLC) and the Electronic Privacy Information Center (EPIC), more than 33 million scam robocalls were made every day in 2021. The problem has become so bad that the FCC and mobile carriers have implemented new initiatives to combat spam calls, and now it seems we can add Google Voice to that list.
