Smart Cities Dive: Commercial drone use to expand as FAA approves remotely piloted operations

Privacy concerns are top of mind for Jeramie Scott, senior counsel at the Electronic Privacy Information Center. “In our age of seemingly ubiquitous data collection, people will rightly wonder what surveillance capabilities the drone flying over them has and what data it is collecting,” he said.

Scott added, “As a first step, the FAA should require transparency around BVLOS drone operations that would inform the public of the purpose of the drone operation, the technical capabilities of the drones, whether any data is collected and how collected data will be used. Failure to do so could lead to additional safety issues as people may take matters into their own hands and shoot or otherwise try to take drones down — something we’ve seen happen in the past.”

Read more here.