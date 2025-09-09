News
StateScoop: Kansas AG sues governor over refusal to share SNAP data with feds
September 9, 2025
Advocacy groups such as the Center for Democracy and Technology, Protect Democracy and the Electronic Privacy Information Center, have urged financial providers that support SNAP to also reject recent data access demands from the Agriculture Department, arguing that doing so violates privacy protections.
Read more here.
Support Our Work
EPIC's work is funded by the support of individuals like you, who allow us to continue to protect privacy, open government, and democratic values in the information age.Donate