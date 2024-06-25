StateScoop: New AI scorecard can assess strength of state, federal legislation

The nonprofit research organization Electronic Privacy Information Center on Tuesday published a document that can be used to assess the strength of state and federal artificial intelligence legislation.

EPIC’s AI Legislation Scorecard, which the group said includes minimum standards for the responsible use of commercial AI and automated decision-making systems, lays out the legal aspects effective AI legislation should contain. This list includes strong legal definitions, data minimization requirements, obligations for conducting impact assessments and tests and complete prohibitions on particularly harmful AI uses.

