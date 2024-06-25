StateScoop: New AI scorecard can assess strength of state, federal legislation
June 25, 2024
The nonprofit research organization Electronic Privacy Information Center on Tuesday published a document that can be used to assess the strength of state and federal artificial intelligence legislation.
EPIC’s AI Legislation Scorecard, which the group said includes minimum standards for the responsible use of commercial AI and automated decision-making systems, lays out the legal aspects effective AI legislation should contain. This list includes strong legal definitions, data minimization requirements, obligations for conducting impact assessments and tests and complete prohibitions on particularly harmful AI uses.
Read more here.
Support Our Work
EPIC's work is funded by the support of individuals like you, who allow us to continue to protect privacy, open government, and democratic values in the information age.Donate