Statewatch: Behind closed doors: Europol’s opaque relations with tech companies 

According to US government spending platforms, since 2019, ICE has spent over $35.5 million on UFED licenses, with the contract renewed in early 2025. In 2020, following a protracted legal battle, the Electronic Privacy Information Center obtained a cache of internal ICE documents through a lawsuit settlement. These records outlined the capabilities of Cellebrite’s tools to extract data from mobile devices and raised legal concerns over warrantless searches, a clear breach of US constitutional safeguards.

