Tech Policy Press: February 2024 US Tech Policy Roundup 

Both NetChoice v. Paxton and Moody v. NetChoice sparked dozens of amicus briefs, and responses from civil society after the hearings mostly focused on First Amendment considerations and analyzed the ways in which the justices’ lines of questioning prioritized some questions over others. The Electronic Privacy Information Center (EPIC) commented on the court’s emphasis on free speech, frustrations with the cases’ litigation as pre-enforcement facial challenges, and potential consequences with Section 230 as well as the relative lack of discussion on the individualized explanation provisions of the laws.

