Tech Policy Press: How Free Speech Coalition v. Paxton Will Change Tech Policy

Tom McBrien, counsel at the Electronic Privacy Information Center (EPIC) advocacy group, said the decision will help refute “industry contentions that child privacy and safety legislation is unconstitutional merely because it incorporates age assurance requirements.

EPIC’s McBrien said that by and large, the court “ignored the salience of online privacy in its First Amendment analysis.” By equating websites imposing age verification measures with brick-and-mortar sex shops requiring customers to flash their identification, the majority opinion dismissed privacy concerns unique to the digital age.

