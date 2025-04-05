The Daily Dot: Aon is one of a growing number of companies using AI to screen job applicants. It’s efficient—but are ‘racist, sexist’ systems baked in?
April 5, 2025
“AI is not neutral, it has bases from training data, the historical data which have tons of biases baked into it,” said Calli Schroeder, senior counsel and lead of the AI and human rights projects at Electronic Privacy Information Center.
Schroeder told the Daily Dot that machines don’t understand context.
